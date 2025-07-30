P20 rice program: Cebu City to launch it on July 31 but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will officially join the Marcos administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program starting Thursday, July 31, with a pilot distribution or selling to 52 beneficiaries, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. confirmed on Wednesday.

The initial rollout will take place at Plaza Sugbo during a ceremonial launch led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food Terminal Inc. (FTI), and accredited Kadiwa retailers.

Only 52 pilot beneficiaries from Cebu City and Talisay will receive the subsidized rice under the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program, serving as a test run before the citywide rollout.

Archival said the city was finalizing its formal participation in the program and was reviewing a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) from FTI, which would allow the local government to start selling rice for P20 a kilo to more residents in the coming weeks.

“Of course, I support this because rice is a basic need. This will help especially the poor. I would be very happy to help,” Archival told reporters on July 30.

How the program works

Under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, the National Food Authority (NFA) sells rice to FTI, which in turn provides it to participating local governments like Cebu City.

The rice, originally priced at P26.50 per kilo, is subsidized: FTI and the LGU each shoulder P6.50, allowing the public to buy it at P20 per kilo.

Archival confirmed that Councilor Jun Alcover’s office had received the draft MOA and was working to schedule a meeting with FTI representatives to finalize the partnership.

Alcover is currently the chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.

National rollout

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his campaign promise to deliver P20 per kilo rice during his State of the Nation Address on July 28, saying the government had shown the program is doable without hurting farmers’ income.

He said the subsidized rice is now available in 123 locations nationwide, including 88 Kadiwa centers and various government outlets, with operations already running in areas like Cebu, Pangasinan, Bacolod City, Siquijor, and Davao del Sur.

“We have proven that we can implement the P20 per kilo rice. Our farmers will not lose income,” Marcos said in his speech. He warned traders against manipulating rice prices, calling such actions “economic sabotage.”

The success of the July 31 pilot will pave the way for a wider rollout in Cebu City, once the MOA is signed and the city government is officially enrolled in the distribution system.

The LGU will then be allowed to withdraw stocks from NFA warehouses and begin offering P20 per kilo rice through designated Kadiwa outlets and other selling points across barangays.

Further details, including the number of target beneficiaries and schedules, are expected after the city’s coordination meeting with FTI.

