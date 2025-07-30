Several LGUs urged to evacuate shoreline residents after Russia quake

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged several local government units (LGUs) to evacuate their residents from their shorelines after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake rocked the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

This came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned of a tsunami wave of less than one meter by Wednesday afternoon in 22 provinces.

“Evacuate the communities whose houses are located very near the shoreline of the mentioned provinces to safe areas,” DILG Undersecretary for Local Government Marlo Iringan told the concerned local chief executives in a memorandum issued on Wednesday morning.

READ: Tsunami warnings up in Japan, Alaska and Hawaii after 8.7-magnitude earthquake in Russia’s Far East

“Activate your respective emergency operations centers and incident management teams. Immediately establish evacuation routes, directional signs and safe zones for at-risk communities,” it added.

Phivolcs’ tsunami warning included the following provinces:

Batanes Group of Islands

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP