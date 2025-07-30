Several LGUs urged to evacuate shoreline residents after Russia quake
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged several local government units (LGUs) to evacuate their residents from their shorelines after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake rocked the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.
This came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned of a tsunami wave of less than one meter by Wednesday afternoon in 22 provinces.
“Evacuate the communities whose houses are located very near the shoreline of the mentioned provinces to safe areas,” DILG Undersecretary for Local Government Marlo Iringan told the concerned local chief executives in a memorandum issued on Wednesday morning.
“Activate your respective emergency operations centers and incident management teams. Immediately establish evacuation routes, directional signs and safe zones for at-risk communities,” it added.
Phivolcs’ tsunami warning included the following provinces:
- Batanes Group of Islands
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
