Pacquiao ranks No. 9 in Ring Magazine welterweight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite settling for a majority draw in his highly anticipated comeback fight, boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao still earned a notable spot in the latest Ring Magazine welterweight rankings.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao was ranked No. 9 in the publication’s mid-July update, following his showdown with reigning WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Although the bout ended in a majority draw, Pacquiao showed flashes of his vintage form, impressing many boxing insiders and former champions at ringside. Several observers felt Pacquiao had done enough to win the fight outright.

READ: Pacquiao gave nation pride, unity despite draw – Marcos

Pacquiao now sits one spot behind Barrios, who is ranked No. 8, and ahead of Ekow Essuman at No. 10.

Topping Ring Magazine’s welterweight list are Brian Norman Jr. (WBO world champion), Eimantas Stanionis, Giovani Santillan, Rohan Polanco, Shakhram Giyasov, Alexis Rocha, and Raul Curiel.

Meanwhile, the current Ring Magazine welterweight champion is Jaron Ennis who is also the WBA welterweight champion.

The result added a third draw to Pacquiao’s storied professional record, which now stands at 62 wins (39 by knockout), eight losses, and three draws.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing about a potential fight between Pacquiao and former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia later this year, though no official announcement has been made.

Pacquiao has expressed his intent to continue fighting and has vowed to train longer to secure a definitive win in his next outing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP