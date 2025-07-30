How a tarp and kindness changed Pasil vendor’s day

Cebu City, Philippines–His stall was easy to miss until one thoughtful act brought it forward.

“Tay, himuan tika og tarp” (Tay, I’ll make you a tarp.)

This is what Mezy Bustamante, an economics graduate and incoming 2nd-year law student, offered to a hardworking street food vendor in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City after realizing that no matter how good his product was, people just couldn’t see him.

Though Mezy lives in Zapatera, Cebu City, whenever she has free time, she often visits Pasil, which is about 30 minutes away by bus, to help her family’s business selling larang (a kind of fish stew) and operating a laundry shop.

While there, she spends time with her cousins and grabs some tasty bites at a spot she knows well.

Just near their laundry shop is where Tatay Joseph Daginotas, 56, sells his ‘chicken proben’ (deep fried chicken proventiculus).

And while locals swear by his ‘lami jud nga timpla‘ (truly tasty mix) and signature suka (vinegar), his small, dark stall often gets overshadowed by the ones across the street.

“Sure man ko lami akong timpla,” Tatay once told Mezy. “Pero nganong mas halin jud sila, Day?”

(I’m sure my mix tastes good. But why do they sell more?)

With a background as an operations manager in a Manila marketing firm, she used her experience to design a tarp for Tatay.

“Para makita ka, Tay,” Mezy recalled their conversation with Tatay. “Canva ra, edit-edit lang.”

(So people can notice you, Tay. Just Canva, a bit of editing.)

Tatay Joseph was no stranger to how a tarp could help his stall. He had once paid for one but was scammed, as it turned out to be too small to display.

On July 17, 2025, Mezy handed him the tarp and captured his smile on video.

She posted the video the same day. What followed was an outpouring of comments: people sharing memories of Tatay’s food, praising his suka, promising to drop by again.

A little can go a long way

After posting the video, many noticed Tatay Joseph’s stall from the video posted.

Many shared their great experience in the comments with the food and their interactions with Tatay Joseph.

One netizen commented, “Suki ko diha.” (I’m a regular customer there.)

Another commented, “Yes! So true, lami jud timpla sa manok og mga sauce ni tatay. Bisag allergy ko palit gehapon ko.” (Tatay’s chicken and sauces are really delicious. Even though I’m allergic, I still buy them.)

“The thought that I could hear people recognizing him from the video – and then the comments, ‘Mubalik niya ko diay uy, duol ra diay sa akoang boarding house, ara niya ko ni Tatay’ (I’ll definitely go back—it’s actually just near my boarding house. I’ll buy from Tatay again.)– it makes me happy because the spotlight should really be on Tatay. I’m happy that he’s getting it, because he’s such a good person and he deserves it,” Mezy said.

System needs change

What compelled Mezy to offer a hand?

“I know how it feels to run a business and knowing Tatay he is like the bread winner of his family,” Mezy shared and went on about how one time Tatay Joseph had to stop selling for days when his wife got sick during a stretch of nonstop rain.

He couldn’t focus on preparing his product because he had to care for her. “No selling, no sales. He was kinda having a hard time,” she said.

Mezy recalls one comment that captured it all:

“Kindness doesn’t change the world, but it can change someone’s world for that day.”

What Mezy hopes for now is a government system that always puts the people front and first.

“Doesn’t matter if we stay kind if the system keeps on failing the people. Kindness can only get us so far. It’s the system that needs to change,” Mezy said.

Right now, Mezy is collecting donations for Tatay Joseph. Not because it will fix everything, but because she believes people like him deserve help. And more than that, they deserve to be seen.