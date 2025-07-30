AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Filipinas drawn into tough Group A

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team, known as the Filipinas, has been drawn into Group A of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

The official groupings were revealed during the final draw held on July 28 at the Sydney Town Hall in Australia.

The Filipinas face a tough assignment in Group A, joining host nation and World Cup regular Australia, AFC Cup 2022 runners-up South Korea, and Iran.

Despite the strong competition, the Filipinas are also considered a formidable contender. They were 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants in New Zealand and made a finals appearance in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship, among other international tournaments.

Group B includes reigning champions China, North Korea, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, while Group C features third-placer Japan, Vietnam, India, and Chinese Taipei.

Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso attended the draw alongside other head coaches of the qualified teams.

The Filipinas have steadily built their presence in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, having competed in the qualifiers for the 2018 edition in Jordan and the 2022 tournament in India. They will now prepare for the 2026 edition, which will be hosted in Perth, Australia.

They officially secured their spot in the tournament after an impressive sweep in the qualifiers held in Cambodia, posting a perfect 3-0 record against Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the host nation.

For the AFC Asian Cup, they will first play against Australia on March 1, 2026, at the Perth Stadium which serves as the opening match of the entire tournament.

