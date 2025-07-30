Cebu’s Pam Baricuatro backs proposal to ban gov’t kin as suppliers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro backed the proposal of Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero to ban relatives of officials to serve as suppliers and contractors of the government.

“I’m actually happy that the Senate President filed that bill cause I think it’s about time. Dili dapat na iapil og negosyo ang gobyerno (Business should not be mixed with government service),” Baricuatro told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday, July 30.

Additionally, the bill also resonated with the new governor’s warnings against individuals seeking to gain kickbacks from projects through backdoor and under-the-table dealings.

Escudero on Tuesday, July 29, announced his intention to file a measure seeking to prohibit lawmakers or any government officials — up to the fourth civil degree of consanguinity and affinity — to be a supplier to the government. This is set to be filed in the upper chamber.

It was in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call against corruption, conflict of interest, as well as improper use of funds.

The Senate chief said he hopes that his measure would be made a priority and be included in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

Earlier, Baricuatro also commended the President’s strong anti-corruption stance during his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA). / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP