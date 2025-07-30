UC head coach John Abas credits teamwork, grit in V-League title win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teamwork and sheer determination were the cornerstones of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ championship run in the inaugural V-League Visayas men’s volleyball tournament. This was according to head coach John Abas.

The Webmasters clinched the title after outlasting the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in a hard-fought final, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, last Sunday, July 27, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

READ: USC hands USPF first loss in V-League Visayas men’s volleyball

Already the reigning Cesafi men’s volleyball champions, UC solidified its dominance in Cebu’s collegiate volleyball scene by adding the V-League Visayas crown to its growing list of achievements.

“The team’s performance was exceptional,” said Abas. “You could see their determination to win, their teamwork, their eagerness to kill every ball, and their willingness to defend at the back—especially in those three crucial sets.”

The win also earned UC the right to represent Cebu in the proposed V-League National Finals, a responsibility Abas doesn’t take lightly.

“I’m super proud because out of the six schools, we were chosen to represent Cebu. It’s a big opportunity for us to grow more as a team,” he said.

READ: PVL: Petro Gazz gets shot in arm as Pineda returns with a bang

Asked about their preparations moving forward, Abas emphasized sharpening their defense.

“We will work even harder in training, especially on our defense. It’s a big responsibility to carry Cebu’s name knowing we’ll be up against high-caliber teams at the Nationals,” he said.

Beyond the title, Abas said the experience would play a crucial role in building the team’s chemistry and core—something they aim to carry into the upcoming Cesafi Season 25.

“It’s a huge help for us, especially in strengthening our core and chemistry,” he said.

Abas also confirmed that all players from the V-League roster will return for Cesafi Season 25, with a few key additions to be announced soon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP