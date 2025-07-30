Mark Magsayo confirms world title fight in October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano ex-world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has officially confirmed that his next fight will be a world title bout.

The 30-year-old, former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart who is now fighting under MP Promotions of Manny Pacquiao, officially announced this latest development during his guesting with YouTuber Zach “SchuZ” Schumaker earlier this week.

In the interview, Magsayo said that World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman had promised him for a crack at the WBC junior lightweight title currently being held by American O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12KOs).

“I asked my promoter to give me a world title fight. I’m ready, I talked to the WBC CEO, Mauricio Sulaiman, I asked him, sir please give me a world title fight. I’m ready, I’m good. I think I deserve this because I worked hard. He told me that he will give me a world title fight. Let’s go!,” said Magsayo during his interview with Schumaker.

Magsayo has a more experienced record on paper compared to Foster’s. He has 28 wins with 18 knockouts and two defeats. He is also on an impressive four-fight winning streak since moving to the junior lightweight or super featherweight division from the featherweight division where he became a short-lived world champion.

Last July 19, he displayed his readiness for a world title fight after his masterclass performance against Mexican Jorge Mata. He won the 10-rounder bout by unanimous decision and clinched the vacant WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title.

Magsayo also announced that they are looking at October for his world title fight, but negotiations are currently underway with an undisclosed opponent.

“It’s this coming October, but negotiations are still ongoing. They promised me to give me a world title fight, but we’re not going to announce it right now,” said Magsayo.

Magsayo said he is also ready to square off with Foster if given the opportunity.

“If he wants to defend his belt, one more time, yeah I can fight him. If he moves up, I’m going to fight who’s next in line in the WBC,” Magsayo said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP