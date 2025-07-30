Archival eyes Emma Villarete for city treasurer post

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is eyeing former city treasurer Emma Villarete to possibly assume the post vacated by Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes, who was recently ordered dismissed from public office over the controversial P239-million garbage contract.

In an interview on Wednesday, July 30, Archival said he is considering Villarete, a seasoned city government official with prior experience in the treasury, as a potential replacement.

However, the mayor clarified that the appointment process remains subject to national guidelines and the necessary clearance from the Department of Finance (DOF).

“The most important thing there is the treasury kay daghan kaayo siya og buhatonon. So I am already making a decision that someone in the city government who is nakasuway na pagka-City Treasurer, which is Emma Villarete, will be in there,” Archival said.

“So it’s very fast para nako, although there are so many documentations nga to fill up, but we are doing that already. But again, I haven’t received any official notice coming from the Ombudsman. Maghuwat lang ko ana because I am going to implement that immediately,” he added.

The mayor noted that they have already put backup measures in place for offices with critical vacancies, including the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Reyes was among eight officials of the Cebu City Government ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged irregularities in garbage hauling and disposal services in 2021.

The anti-graft body found probable cause to charge the group with malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

The order also imposed penalties such as forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from public office, and a ban from taking civil service examinations.

Background

The charges stemmed from a complaint filed by then-mayor Michael Rama in 2022, who called for an investigation into what he described as an anomalous garbage hauling contract.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) later uncovered alleged over-billing and document falsification, prompting them to file charges before the Ombudsman.

Aside from Reyes, those named in the Ombudsman’s resolution include former city administrator Floro Casas Jr.; Department of Public Services chief John Jigo Dacua; CESET head Grace Luardo-Silva; DPS inspector Allen Omlero Ceballos; CTO inspector Romelito Asinjo Datan; general services inspector Mark Abarquez Ugbinar; and acting city accountant Jerome Visarra Ornopia.

Respondents have maintained that the Ombudsman’s decision is not yet final and vowed to pursue legal remedies.

“Once I receive the copy of the resolution, naa pa koy five days sa pag-file og motion for reconsideration. So dili pa ni siya final,” Casas said.

Dacua also shared the same sentiment.

“We respect the decision of the Ombudsman. I’m just glad that the plunder charge was dismissed, although the matter is not yet final. Rest assured, we will avail of the legal remedies available to us,” he added.

Archival previously said he would move to implement the dismissal orders once the city receives formal notice from the Ombudsman.

The selection of Emma Villarete as new city treasurer must comply with policies set by the DOF, particularly through its Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), which oversees the designation of treasurers in local government units.

