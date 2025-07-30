CBA Pink Badminton Tournament set for Aug. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Badminton Academy (CBA) will paint the local badminton community pink this August 9 for the CBA PINK Badminton Open Tournament 2025 that will be held at the MTDY Sports Center in Mandaue City.

Organized by one of Cebu’s most prominent badminton groups, CBA, the tournament is expected to draw around 300 players from various clubs and organizations across the province. The strong turnout is a testament to badminton’s enduring popularity in Cebu, even as newer sports continue to gain attention.

According to Mary Guennavier Camello, one of CBA’s founders, the tournament is more than just a competitive event—it’s a way to give back to the community.

READ: Cebu Badminton Academy: Elevating Cebu badminton to a higher level

“The ultimate goal of this tournament is to give back to our badminton community,” said Camello. “Many of our coaches at CBA come from humble beginnings. Now that we’re in a position to help, we want to be a blessing to others.”

She explained that for every tournament they organized, they would select a public school to receive training support or donated equipment such as jerseys and training materials.

Some events even operate with zero registration fees, accepting donations instead, which are turned over to beneficiary organizations.

CBA holds three tournaments annually—during Christmas, its founding anniversary, and at the end of summer—making it one of the most active badminton groups in Cebu.

READ: USJ-R reigns supreme in CESAFI badminton tertiary division

For the upcoming tournament, Camello said they would aim to make it a light and fun event by setting up booths such as a raffle booth and a photo booth for participants and guests.

The categories in the tournament include 10-under mixed, 13-under boys and girls, 16-under boys and girls, 10-under doubles, 13-under boys and girls doubles, and 16-under boys and girls doubles. It also features level D/E, F, and G mixed divisions, women’s low and mid categories, and an executive division for players aged 40 and above.

Winners will receive cash prizes, medals, and certificates. Registration is ongoing, with fees set at P600 per entry for age-group categories, P750 for level group entries, and P350 for singles.

For more information, interested participants may visit the Cebu Badminton Academy (CBA) Facebook page.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP