Tacloban’s landmark plaza to get P 50-M facelift

TACLOBAN CITY, LEYTE, Philippines — This city’s Plaza Rizal, a central landmark and gathering space for Taclobanons, is set for a major rehabilitation worth P50 million, funded by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The renovation, expected to begin in August and to last 270 calendar days, aims to transform the less-than-a-hectare plaza—located along Real and Justice Romualdez Streets, across the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño de Tacloban—into a more functional, accessible, and visually appealing urban space.

No tree cutting

Built in 1974, Plaza Rizal is named after the country’s national hero, Dr. José Rizal, whose 10-meter statue will be relocated from the plaza’s corner to the center as part of the redesign. The statue, currently made of concrete, will be recast using granite for a more durable and polished look.

According to architect Karen Chelo Binghoy of the City Architect’s Office, who leads the project’s design and planning, the improvements aim to strike a balance between aesthetics and utility.

“The goal is not just to beautify the space but to ensure it serves the community’s needs better,” Binghoy said in an interview on July 25.

She also assured that several narra trees inside the park would not be cut down.

Key features of the rehabilitation include the expansion of the plaza’s stage from 380 square meters to 480 sq m, with added multipurpose wings on both sides to house dressing rooms and comfort rooms.

Also to be constructed are ramps and persons with disability (PWD)-friendly restrooms to enhance accessibility.

Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation plan also include the renovation of the City Tourism Office, with a new souvenir shop inside the park; replacement of cobblestone flooring with concrete pavement for durability and easier maintenance; and installation of ornamental plants and flower boxes that will double as seating areas for visitors and park goers.

Binghoy said the upgrade is also designed to revitalize community use of the space, especially during weekends and public events, and to serve as a more inviting hub for both locals and tourists.

As one of Tacloban’s most recognizable civic spaces, Plaza Rizal has long been the site of commemorative events, including Rizal Day and Yolanda memorials.

Officials hope that with the upcoming transformation, the park will become a vibrant, inclusive, and meaningful public space once again.

