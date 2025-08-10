IronMan 2025 in Lapu-Lapu Cebu: Live updates

Cebu, Philippines–Athletes from around the world are racing through the streets of Cebu as the IronMan 70.3 Philippines 2025 kicks off today, August 10, 2025.

Organizers are projecting up to 2,000 triathletes from over 40 countries joining this year’s race.

One key reason for the anticipated increase in participants is the race’s return to its traditional August schedule.

Last year’s event was held in April during the peak of the El Niño phenomenon, subjecting athletes to scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.

This year marks a return to form, as the August slot has been the race’s regular schedule since Cebu first hosted Ironman 70.3 in 2012.

The race will feature a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, which will pass through the scenic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX)—and a 21-kilometer run.

Ironman Lapu-Lapu Cebu course

15 pro triathletes in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu

A field of 15 professional triathletes will compete for supremacy in this Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, set at Mactan Newtown.

With last year’s champion and Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa not returning, the men’s pro division is wide open.

Leading the charge is New Zealand’s Sam Osborne, one of the top contenders after racing in last year’s edition.

