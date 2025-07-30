Cebu-Bohol expressway: Cebu guv wants project fast-tracked

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Top officials here will be pushing to fast-track the implementation of the bridge connecting the island province with Bohol if it meant spurring more economic and tourism development in Central Visayas,

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, July 30, revealed that they will be working together with Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado in lobbying to have the Cebu-Bohol Expressway realized as soon as possible.

“Me and Gov. Aumentado, we are lobbying for the fast-track of the project of the Cebu-Bohol Expressway. This would really help in our tourism and our economic growth in both provinces,” Baricuatro said.

The Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Visayas has already given the green light for the 25-kilometer inter-island bridge three times.

It was first introduced in 2016 as part of the Build Build Build program of former President Rodrigo Duterte but has yet to take off due to various concerns, including the lack of funding opportunities.

On Wednesday, among the solutions being considered was to have a PPP (public-private partnership) arrangement, said Baricuatro.

“Most likely, (under) PPP ni sha para mapaspas ang project,” said Baricuatro.

READ:

Lately, the government has proposed to enter into a partnership with Manny Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), operator of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), to connect it with the Cebu-Bohol Expressway.

Meanwhile, talks continue to have the sisterhood agreement between Cebu and Bohol signed as soon as possible.

Last year, the two provinces of Central Visayas agreed on the proposal to forge sisterhood ties to strengthen economic, tourism, and peace and order.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP