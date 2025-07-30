No tsunami threat in Cebu – PDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is no tsunami threat in Cebu province, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said as it urged residents not to panic.

The statement followed the tsunami alert issued by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Dennis Francis Pastor, head of the PDRRMO, said there is no cause for concern among residents since Cebu is far from the affected areas.

“Please don’t panic, there is nothing to fear,” Pastor said in Cebuano.

Nevertheless, the agency continues to monitor the weather situation and its potential effects on towns and cities to ensure the safety of residents, especially those in coastal areas.

“We’re on an island, so we are not directly affected. But still, we will continue to disseminate information to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) to monitor the situation,” he added.

It can be recalled that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued an advisory to localities that may be affected by the tsunami, following the magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck the eastern coast of Kamchatka, Russia on Wednesday.

In line with this, local governments are expected to take precautionary measures to reduce risks for communities living near the coast.

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia’s sparsely populated Far East on Wednesday, causing tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 quake struck in the morning off Petropavlovsk on Russia’s remote Kamchatka peninsula and was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the USGS.

Russian authorities said a tsunami hit and flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, while local media said one of between three and four meters high was recorded in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka.

A video posted on Russian social media showed buildings in the town submerged in seawater. Authorities said the population of around 2,000 people was evacuated.

Several people were injured in Russia by the quake, state media reported, but none seriously.| Agence France-Presse

