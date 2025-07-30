Lapu launches Anti-Trafficking Help Desk

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Government launched the Anti-Trafficking Help Desk on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Angasil Port, Barangay Mactan.

The activity was in line with the celebration of the 2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The launching was spearheaded by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, who chairs the Lapu-Lapu City Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children (LLCAT-VAWC).

READ:

With the theme, “Iisang Nasyon, Iisang Aksiyon: Tapusin Ang Human Trafficking Ngayon”, the initiative aims to establish strategic measures that provide a safer environment and a more secure tourism gateway for everyone.

Mayor Chan said that the initiative is just one of many steps towards building an empowered city that protects every Oponganon, especially the most vulnerable sector, such as women and children, from abuse, crime, and human rights violations.

“Walay lugar sa atong dakbayan ang any form of abuse. We strongly and vehemently condemn it. This is part of our goal to build an inclusive, safe, and loving community,” Chan said.

The help desks are strategically placed at the city’s key entry and exit points, specifically at Angasil Port on the mainland of Lapu-Lapu and in Brgy. Sta. Rosa in Olango Island.

These stations serve as a visible line of defense, offering potential victims a safe space to seek help and encouraging concerned citizens to report any suspicious activity.

Chan also expressed her full support for LLCAT-VAWC for their unwavering dedication to making Lapu-Lapu City a haven for all Oponganons.

She also commended the legislative efforts of Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, the principal author of the ordinance, and Councilor Ariane Yap for successfully enacting Ordinance No. 16-167-2024, which prohibits Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

The ordinance strengthens the role of Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children, promotes child-friendly business establishments, and fosters community vigilance in combating modern-day trafficking.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP