Lapu police nab armed person who threatened two men

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has successfully neutralized and arrested an armed individual in Sitio Pool, Brgy. Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect allegedly threatened two men after he pointed his .45 caliber firearm at a 47-year-old and a 51-year-old man.

According to Police Captain Ivn Sarzuelo, chief PIO of LCPO, a concerned citizen called and asked for help from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU).

Residents in the area said they even heard several gunshots.

When the police arrived in the area, the suspect tried to fire at them. However, the police were able to neutralize the suspect by shooting his right arm.

The suspect was immediately apprehended after he was shot by the police and brought to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. He, however, was referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

Currently, the police are still investigating why the suspect pointed his firearm at the victims.

However, the police received information that the suspect was known as an incorrigible individual.

The police recovered the .45 caliber pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition and two magazines, and a knife from the suspect.

According to Sarzuelo, the suspect’s firearm has no license, which violates Republic Act No. 10591 or the Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The police are scheduled to file appropriate charges against the suspect on Wednesday afternoon, July 30, 2025.

