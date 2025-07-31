Visayan Electric Co.: What you need to know to keep your home safe this rainy season

The rainy season in Cebu is more than just gloomy skies and whistling winds—it also brings real electrical dangers, especially in flood-prone areas. That’s why Visayan Electric is reminding everyone to take simple but important steps to stay safe before, during, and after strong rains or typhoons.

CDN Digital spoke with Occupational Safety and Health Supervisor Jasher Ylaya and OIC Emergency Supervisor Adrian Tan, who shared practical safety tips everyone should keep in mind this time of year.

Start with Early Precautions

Before any typhoon arrives, preparation is key. Ylaya recommends unplugging non-essential appliances like TVs and chargers, and switching off your main breaker if you expect flooding or plan to evacuate. If your area is flood-prone, it’s also important to raise power strips and appliances off the ground and secure any outdoor electrical items.

It’s also smart to fully charge power banks, flashlights, radios, and rechargeable lamps. And make sure to keep a list of emergency contact numbers on hand, including Visayan Electric and local authorities.

Tan adds that Visayan Electric may carry out preemptive shutdowns in high-risk areas. “Before a typhoon, we take proactive steps to ensure safety and minimize power disruptions. This includes preemptive shutdowns in high-risk areas, securing electrical facilities, deploying standby crews, and coordinating with local authorities.”

What to Remember During the Rain

If your home floods or you suspect water has reached outlets or wiring, stay away. Do not touch switches or appliances, especially if you’re standing in water. “Even if the power is out, keep it off until a licensed electrician checks your wiring,” Ylaya says. If water has reached your electrical meter or service panel, contact Visayan Electric right away.

For those who plan to use generators, Ylaya strongly advises caution. Generators must be used outdoors and never in enclosed spaces to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t operate them with wet hands, and only use outdoor-rated extension cords. If you’re connecting the generator to your home system, use a proper transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician.

And if you see sparking wires, leaning poles, or fallen power lines, don’t go near it. “Leave it to the trained crews,” Tan says. “Report it right away through our hotline or Facebook page.”

What to Expect After the Rain

Once the skies clear, the priority of Visayan Electric is safe and timely power restoration. They follow a step-by-step plan wherein critical facilities like hospitals and water stations are restored first, followed by residential and commercial areas. Tan also reminds the public that restoration services are completely free.

Brief interruptions may happen as the system stabilizes, but these are normal. For accurate updates, it’s best to rely only on official sources.

Ylaya and Tan both emphasize the same things: act early, stay informed, and take electrical hazards seriously. And if you need help, Visayan Electric is here. Even before the first drops fall, they are already working behind the scenes. With 24/7 monitoring, field crews, and coordination with LGUs, they’re doing everything they can to keep the lights on and the public safe.

For updates, follow Visayan Electric on Facebook or download the MobileAP app to report issues and receive outage alerts. In case of emergencies, call their hotline at (032) 230-8326.