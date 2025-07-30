LTO-7 to strictly enforce ‘No Plate, No Travel’ policy

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO Region 7) will begin stricter enforcement of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy starting mid-August.

In line with this, the agency is urging all vehicle owners—including tricycle operators—to immediately claim their license plates.

The “No Plate, No Travel” policy, also referred to as “No Registration, No Travel,” requires that all motor vehicles must be registered with the LTO and equipped with an official license plate before being allowed on public roads. This nationwide directive is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety, proper vehicle identification, and compliance with traffic regulations.

LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario said the policy also applies to vehicles currently using temporary or outdated plates. Motorists caught violating the rule may face penalty of P5,000.

Galario explained that plates issued from 2018 onwards have long been available. However, plates for vehicles registered in 2017 and earlier have only recently begun arriving due to previous delays in manufacturing and logistics. Some of these plates are still in transit from LTO’s central office in Manila to various parts of Region 7.

Galario reported that over 100,000 plates have already been delivered to the region, yet a significant number remain unclaimed. While he could not provide an exact figure, he emphasized that all remaining plates, particularly those from 2017 and earlier, must be released to vehicle owners no later than October in accordance with directives from LTO central office.

“Nanawagan gyud mi sa mga owner nga kuhaon na ang ilang plaka, naa naman. Ang strict implementation namo sa “No plate, No Travel” mid August para gyud mapugos ang tawo kay dugay na ang problema sa plaka,” said Galario.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to verify the availability of their plates through the official tracker website (ltotracker.ph) or by visiting the nearest LTO branch.

As part of coordination efforts, Galario recently paid a courtesy visit to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano to seek the city’s assistance, especially in reaching tricycle operators through the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA).

“Sa TODA wala pay plaka ang uban. Magpatabang mi sa records, sa katung TODA units kay need namo ang engine number, MV file para ig encode namo sa amo system kung wala pa ilang plaka, kami nay moassign sa ila,” said Galario.

Galario reiterated the importance of license plates as an official form of vehicle identification. Plates not only help establish ownership and ensure legal registration, but they also aid law enforcement in tracking vehicles and maintaining order on the roads.

The LTO urges all concerned vehicle owners to act promptly and avoid penalties once the stricter enforcement of the No Plate, No Travel policy begins in the coming weeks.

