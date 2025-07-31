Holiday alert for Cebu workers this August 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents and workers in Cebu will be welcoming August with at least three holidays in store.

There will be three observances, both local and national, that will alter work schedules and pay entitlements. These are the following:

* August 6 (Wednesday) – 455th Cebu Province Founding Anniversary (Special Non‑Working Day, local to Cebu)

* August 21 (Thursday) – Ninoy Aquino Day (National, Special Non‑Working Holiday)

* August 25 (Monday) – National Heroes Day (National, Regular Holiday)

What holiday pay means for workers in Cebu

As a special non‑working day declared by local government, the Founding Anniversary of the Cebu Provincial Government this August 6 is treated as a special non‑working day under Philippine labor law. Under standard rules:

* Workers who don’t work that day are not entitled to pay, unless their company policy or union agreement provides for it (“no work, no pay”)

* Daily wage for the first eight hours (i.e., 30% premium)

* Overtime hours are paid at 130% × 130% of the normal hourly rate

* If August 6 is also the worker’s rest day, pay is 150% of daily wage for up to 8 hours

On August 21, which is Ninoy Aquino Day in honor of the late Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr. and a national special non‑working holiday, the same pay rules apply.

* No work, no pay, except where employer policy or contract grants otherwise.

* Workers on duty receive 130% of daily wage for 8 hours, with overtime at 130% of that holiday rate.

* If it falls on a rest day, the first 8 hours get 150%, with 30% extra for overtime

Meanwhile, this year’s National Heroes Day on August 25 will fall on a Monday. Declared as a regular national holiday, employees reporting for duty on this day will be entitled to more generous pay treatment.

* Workers who do not work are still entitled to 100% of their daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before.

* Workers who do work receive 200% of daily wage for the first 8 hours (double pay).

* Overtime is paid at hourly rate × 200% × 130% for hours beyond eight.

* If August 25 happens to fall on a scheduled rest day, working that day yields 260% of daily rate for the first 8 hours (200% + 30%), plus additional overtime premium as above.

