cdn mobile

Holiday alert for Cebu workers this August 2025

By: CDN Digital July 31,2025 - 06:02 AM

No work for Cebu on August 6 since it is a special non-working day to celebrate the 455th founding anniversary of Cebu Province. Photo shows the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The Cebu Provincial Capitol. | CDN file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents and workers in Cebu will be welcoming August with at least three holidays in store. 

There will be three observances, both local and national, that will alter work schedules and pay entitlements. These are the following: 

* August6 (Wednesday) – 455th Cebu Province Founding Anniversary (Special Non‑Working Day, local to Cebu)

* August21 (Thursday) – Ninoy Aquino Day (National, Special Non‑Working Holiday)

* August25 (Monday) – National Heroes Day (National, Regular Holiday)

READ: EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

What holiday pay means for workers in Cebu

As a special non‑working day declared by local government, the Founding Anniversary of the Cebu Provincial Government this August 6 is treated as a special non‑working day under Philippine labor law. Under standard rules:

* Workers who don’t work that day are not entitled to pay, unless their company policy or union agreement provides for it (“no work, no pay”)

* Daily wage for the first eight hours (i.e., 30% premium)

* Overtime hours are paid at 130% × 130% of the normal hourly rate

* If August6 is also the worker’s rest day, pay is 150% of daily wage for up to 8 hours

On August 21, which is Ninoy Aquino Day in honor of the late Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr. and a national special non‑working holiday, the same pay rules apply.

* No work, no pay, except where employer policy or contract grants otherwise.

* Workers on duty receive 130% of daily wage for 8 hours, with overtime at 130% of that holiday rate.

* If it falls on a rest day, the first 8 hours get 150%, with 30% extra for overtime 

READ: LIST: 2025 holidays – regular, special non-working days

Meanwhile, this year’s National Heroes Day on August 25 will fall on a Monday. Declared as a regular national holiday, employees reporting for duty on this day will be entitled to more generous pay treatment.

* Workers who do not work are still entitled to 100% of their daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before.

* Workers who do work receive 200% of daily wage for the first 8 hours (double pay).

* Overtime is paid at hourly rate × 200% × 130% for hours beyond eight.

* If August25 happens to fall on a scheduled rest day, working that day yields 260% of daily rate for the first 8 hours (200% + 30%), plus additional overtime premium as above.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 455th Cebu Province Founding Anniversary, August 2025, holiday
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.