Harry Roque giingnan sa Team Duterte: Hunonga na ang pag-papel sa ICC

Gisuka na kuno sa kampo ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang pag-papel o pag-epal ni kanhi Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ngadto sa International Criminal Court o ICC.

Gibirahan og maayo sa lead counsel ni Duterte nga si Attorney Nicholas Kaufman si Roque tungod sa pagpadayon nga pagapil-apil niini sa giatubang nga kaso nga “crimes against humanity” sa kanhi presidente.

Kini base sa balita nga gikan sa Bandera nga kauban ra nga kompaniya sa CDN Digital.

Wa na kunoy interes nga kuhaon nga abogado sa Team Duterte si Harry Roque. Ang gibasehan niini kay ang interview ni Kaufman nga mabasa sa Facebook account ni Alvin and Tourism nga usa ka suod kuno nga tagasuporta sa mga Duterte sa The Hague.

“From day one, Harry Roque has portrayed himself as the only person capable of defending the former President, motivating the public against me and my team,” matud pa ni Kaufman.

Niingon pa gyod siya nga, “As it is, neither the former President, nor anyone else in his immediate vicinity, is interested in Harry Roque as a lawyer.”

Bisan pa kuno si kanhi Presidente Duterte gusto na kunong pahunongon si Roque sa iyang gibuhat nga pag-apil-apil sa giatubang niya nga kaso sa ICC sa The Hague, Netherlands.

“The former President has made it known that Roque should stop interfering in his case and return to the Philippines to sort out his own troubling legal issues,” matud pa ni Kaufman.

Usa pa kuno niini, gipakgang na pod ni Kaufman ang mga gibuhat nga aksyon ni Roque para makatabang kuno sa kaso ni Durterte, apil na niini ang plano niya nga filelan og kaso ang Dutch government.

“Dutch lawyer has confirmed to me that Harry Roque approached him with an initiative to sue the Dutch Government for facilitating the rendition of the former President.

“In my opinion, this was a crazy scheme because the release of the former President would require the cooperation of the Dutch Government, something unlikely to be forthcoming if they are being sued by the person concerned,” matud pa ni Kaufman.

