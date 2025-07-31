Mandaue hospital: Thousands benefited from zero balance billing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Thousands of patients have already benefited from the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program at Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, according to hospital chief Dr. Pythagoras Zerna.

The hospital is among 87 Department of Health (DOH)-managed facilities nationwide recognized for implementing ZBB — a policy highlighted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28.

The President announced that all DOH-run hospitals are now expected to provide treatment to patients without charging out-of-pocket fees, as long as they are admitted under basic or ward accommodations.

Zerna said Eversley has been practicing the policy for several years, aligning with the government’s goal to make public healthcare more accessible and inclusive, especially for indigent Filipinos.

Under ZBB, patients who are admitted to ward accommodations receive services free of charge. Additional fees may apply only when patients opt for private rooms or request services beyond what is considered essential.

“Dili man malikayan nga naay laboratory o needs nga dili pa capable sa among facility. Amoa man nang irefer pero kung naa sila sa hospital (Eversley), kami ang mogasto kung asa man gani iperform operations,” said Zerna.

(It cannot be avoided that there are laboratory or need that the our facility is not capable of providing. We refer that but if they are in the hospital (Eversley), we will be the ones to pay where the operations will be performed.)

“Practically, wala gyud silay magasto kung basic accommodation kanang naa sa ward. Ang nakanindot sa amoang facility, ang amoang ward kay air conditioned” he said.

(Practically, we cannot pay if what is the ward is basic accommodation. What is good in our facility, the ward is air conditioned.)

He also clarified that ZBB did not overlap with other programs but was supported by various government medical assistance initiatives.

These include the Malasakit Program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Poor Patients (MAIFP) — all working together to cover the medical expenses of patients from admission to discharge.

“Kanang mga Malasakit, program sa government medical assistance under gyud na siya sa zero billing. Gi-integrate na siya tanan sa zero billing. Mocome-in tong mga agencies until maabot sa point nga wala na siyay baryan,” said Zerna.

(That Malasakit, program of the government medical assistance that is under the zero billing. All of that is integrated in the zero billing. The agencies would them come in until a point would be reached that they would have zero billing.)

The No Balance Billing (NBB) policy was first introduced in 2011 and later institutionalized under Republic Act 10606 or the National Health Insurance Act of 2013. It mandates that eligible PhilHealth members, particularly those classified as indigent, should not be charged beyond what is covered by PhilHealth, in accordance with national guidelines.

Eversley is a Level 2 government hospital with over 200 beds. It serves to patients from Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the northern parts of Cebu province.

