Cebu City Mayor Archival want closer look at proposed P3.97M power switch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. wants a clearer understanding of the purpose and placement of the proposed P3.97-million automatic power switch for Cebu City Hall, as the City Council continues to scrutinize its necessity and cost.

“Actually, engineer man ko, wala ko kabalo asa ibutang,” Archival told reporters in an interview on July 30. “Sakto sad siguro na nga gihimo sa council nga [tan-awon] kay kinahanglan makabalo ta asa ibutang… We understand that [in my] over 18 years na konsehal, naa naman na siya. It might be naguba, but we need to understand asa ibutang.”

(Actually, I’m an engineer, I don’t know where it was placed. Maybe it’s right that the council is [looking into it] because we need to know where it should be placed… We understand that during my over 18 years as a councilor, that was already there. It might have been damaged, but we need to understand where it should go.)

Archival emphasized that while the P3.97 million proposal may be legitimate, it still requires proper explanation.

“Depende unsa na, basin ilisan niya tanan, but this is something nga angay ipasabot,” he added. “But there’s no problem about it kay si Joel [Garganera] gatan-aw raman na sa kaayohan sa atong syudad.”

(Depends on what it is, maybe he’ll replace everything, but this is something that needs to be explained. But there’s no problem with it because Joel [Garganera] is just looking out for the good of our city.)

READ MORE:

P3.97M power switch proposal: Cebu City Council takes closer look at it

P239M garbage mess: Archival to enforce dismissal of officials

The purchase, pegged at nearly P4 million, involves acquiring a 1-lot Panel Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Executive Building, particularly during power outages.

The resolution supporting the procurement was authored by Councilor Joel Garganera and tackled during the council’s regular session on July 29.

According to Garganera, the switch is meant to facilitate automatic transition between power sources, minimize downtime, and protect vital city government equipment such as computers and servers.

“This is intended for the Executive Building for uninterrupted power and to protect our equipment from power outages and increase safety,” Garganera told the council. “It will minimize downtime, reduce risks of damage from surges, and ensure continuous operation of critical systems.”

The request, submitted by the Department of General Services (DGS) on June 23, includes complete documentation and proposes charging the amount to the city’s 2025 budget.

But not all councilors were convinced.

Councilor Nice Archival questioned the cost, citing the need to determine whether the expense was reasonable and necessary.

Councilor Harold Go also raised technical concerns, clarifying that while an ATS switches power automatically, it is not designed to protect equipment.

“If you’re talking about equipment protection, that’s a different system — it’s called a UPS (uninterruptible power supply), and each office should have one,” Go said.

Go also floated the idea of using a manual switch system instead, which could be significantly cheaper.

Because of the unresolved issues, the council agreed to defer action on the resolution and scheduled a closed-door executive session on August 12 with the DGS and other relevant departments.

If eventually approved, the resolution would authorize the City Budget Office, Accounting Office, Treasurer’s Office, and the Office of the Mayor to facilitate the fund release.

The DGS maintains that the equipment is essential to ensure that city hall operations, especially those involving public service delivery, remain uninterrupted during outages.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP