Filipino yogis step onto the Asian stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From the Philippines to the international stage.

For the first time, the Philippines will participate in the Asian Yogasana Championship. Now in its 6th year, the championship will be held in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, from August 9–11, with a Cebuano-led team proudly stepping onto the international mat.

Two celebrated yoga teachers from the country will try to bring home the bacon.

One of the two representatives is a native of Lapu-Lapu City, Chriz Nouelle Nebril, a multi-discipline yoga teacher from Cebu with strong roots in ballet.

Joining him is a professional aerial artist in yoga from Ormoc, Regine Anne Rago.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Nebril shared how this opportunity can be considered one of the highlights of his journey as a yogi.

“Being a representative of the PH is such an honor yet a really big responsibility to carry. I humbly think that I am not at the best shape to go on that stage but it is such a privilege to take that torch and start igniting the fire and passion of future talents to partake in the competition in the years to come. It would be nice to take home the bacon but I have also embodied my yoga practice—not to care too much of the outcome but rather enjoy the journey. I will perform at my current best and hope that’s enough to make the country proud,” he said.

Being a yoga teacher for almost a decade, Nebril’s guiding light has always been his belief that movement is key to everything.

“I have always loved movement since I have a strong dance background. Dance training and that industry has been cutthroat that’s why when I was introduced to the gentleness and wisdom of yoga I immediately got hooked into it,” he added.

A regular teacher at one of Cebu’s known yoga places, Dawata Wellness, this is Nebril’s step into inspiring more of his students, the community and those who would want to try yoga to take that first step and let movement lead the way.

Yogasana transforms the practice of yoga into a competitive sport, highlighting the precision, control, and grace required to perform asana, the physical postures of yoga. Athletes are evaluated based on how seamlessly they transition into, sustain, and exit each pose. The discipline gained official recognition as a sport in 2020.

This year, it takes another leap forward as it joins the 2026 Asian Games as a demonstration sport.

Representing the Philippines, Nebril and Rago—under the guidance of coaches Yves Lorraine Fernandez and Rodfhel “Lucky” Torrefiel will showcase their skills in both the traditional and artistic individual categories.

As they step onto the global stage, Nebril and Rago carry not just their years of training but the hopes of a nation exploring new ground in international sports. Win or lose, their presence marks a powerful moment of pride and inspiration for Filipino yogis and movement artists alike.