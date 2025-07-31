Pope to young pilgrims: ‘Be a message of hope’

ROME – Pope Leo XIV urged the young pilgrims to be a message of hope as he welcomed them in Rome for the 2025 Jubilee of Youth slated from July 28 to Aug. 3.

“Jesus tells us You are the salt of the earth, you are the light of the earth! hope that all of you will always be signs of hope in the world,” Pope Leo told the sea of vibrant young faces during the welcoming Mass at St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday night.

“In the coming days, you will have the opportunity to be a force that can give God’s grace, a message of hope, a light to the city of Rome, and to the whole world. Let us walk together with our faith in Jesus Christ. And our cry must also be for peace in the world. Let us all say: We want peace in the world!”

During the week-long event, music, prayer, and cultural exchanges will echo through Rome’s streets as youth voices—spoken in countless languages—share one common message of faith and fraternity.

Among the many pilgrims are Filipino-Americans Jof and Erminda Macaspac , who traveled from Los Angeles with their daughter Erin to experience their first-ever Jubilee.

“We’re thrilled to meet the new Pope and visit the Holy Doors,” the family shared with smiles, embodying the excitement rippling through the global gathering.

On Aug. 2 to 3 at Tor Vergata, participants will witness a vast 200-acre esplanade on Rome’s southern edge.

The site, famous for hosting World Youth Day in 2000 under St. John Paul II, will once again transform into the heart of the young Church.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to spend the night in tents ahead of the Vigil and Holy Mass with Pope Leo XIV. (Alona Cochon/PNA)

