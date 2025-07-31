Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation seals scholarship for UP Cebu

Visayan Electric and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) have partnered to provide scholarship opportunities to outstanding students at the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC), reaffirming their commitment to supporting quality education and nurturing future nation-builders.

“When we have quality education, we can provide quality skills ready for the industry,” remarked Dr. Carl Milos Bulilan, UPC Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

The scholarship will grant 12 Iskolars ng Bayan with a monthly stipend of Php10,000 and subsidies for a gadget and board review.

Chosen scholars will receive these benefits until they complete their degree programs, provided they meet the minimum academic requirements.

This long-term collaboration among UPC, Visayan Electric, and AFI will award a new batch of scholars every academic year, beginning in Academic Year 2025-2026.

The pioneering batch of grantees will be chosen from the incoming sophomore students who have earned an average grade of 2.0 or higher for at least 15 units, with no grade of 5.00.

“For the students, this is not just about the financial assistance program. This is also an investment for your potential,” said Nico Arancillo, Senior Assistant Vice President – Engineering Technical Support Officer-in-charge at Visayan Electric.

In addition to financial aid, the selected scholars will gain internship opportunities at Visayan Electric aligned with their academic backgrounds.

In recent years, Visayan Electric has supported UPC through various student-led initiatives and activities. It’s parent company, AboitizPower has also been a long-time supporter of UP Cebu, especially its varsity program. AFI, meanwhile, has also been a UPC partner for scholarships in the past.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement marks the historic return of formal financial assistance to the university.