Registering as a voter for the 2025 BSKE? Here’s what you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration for the 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will start Friday, August 1, 2025.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging qualified Filipinos to register from August 1 to 10.

Here’s what you need to know about the requirements, steps, and where to go to get listed in time for the December 1 2025 polls.

The Comelec said that the registration is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays (including holidays) at the Office of the Election Officer or Satellite Registration Sites nationwide.

The poll body added that the Register Anywhere Program will be available in the National Capital Region (NCR) only from August 1 to August 7.

The Comelec will accept the following applications:

Registration

Change of name and status

Correction of entries

Reactivation of registration records

Inclusion of registration records and reinstatement of name in the list of voters

Updating of records of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), senior citizens, and members of the indigenous peoples (IPs) and indigenous cultural communities (ICCs)

Transfer from overseas to local only

Meanwhile, transfer of local registration records is not allowed during this registration period.

Who is eligible to register as a voter?

For barangay elections: At least 18 years old on election day

For Sangguniang Kabataan elections: At least 15 years old and not more than 30 years old on election day

Philippine residents at least one year before the elections

Residents of a place they want to vote in at least six months before the elections

Those who are not declared by the authorities as “insane” or “incompetent”

Those who did not receive final judgment of sentence of at least one year (that will not be removed by plenary pardon or amnesty)

Those who did not receive final judgment of any charges involving lack of rights to the government (rebellion, sedition, violation of firearms law, crimes against national security)

Requirements to register as a voter

Comelec says anyone can bring at least one of the following government-issued ID:

National ID

Postal ID

PWD ID

Student’s ID card or Library Card (with signature of school authority)

Senior Citizen ID

Driver’s licence or Student Permit

National Bureau of Investigation Clearance

Philippine passport

Social Security System/Government Service Insurance System or Unified Multi-Purpose ID

Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

Professional Regulatory Commission License

Certificate of Confirmation from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples for members of ICCs and IPs

Other government-issued valid IDs

The Comelec noted that barangay certification or identification, community tax certificates (Cedula), Philippine National Police Clearance and Company ID will not be accepted.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia earlier announced that the poll body will no longer accept barangay certificates as a requirement for the voters’ registration. He cited mass issuance of barangay certificates that could enable irregular transfer of voter registration.

Garcia previously shared that the poll body was asked by the Malacañang to comment on the proposed bill to extend the terms of elected officials of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan. When asked about the response to the letter, Garcia cited the executive and legislative departments’ “executive prerogative” on the measure.

The Senate and the House of Representatives previously ratified a bill seeking to extend the elected officials’ term from the current three years to four years. Should this be enacted into law, the BSKE will be moved from December 1, 2025 to the first Monday of November 2026.

READ MORE: Comelec wants 2025 BSKE moved to 2026

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP