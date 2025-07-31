457th Founding Anniversary: Cebu Province to tone down celebrations 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Celebrations for the 457th Founding Anniversary of the Cebu Provincial Government will be toned down this year.

The new administration at the Capitol has only allocated P25 million as budget for all festivities and events in line with the commemoration, with a huge chunk set aside for a month-long medical mission.

READ: Holiday alert for Cebu workers this August 2025

The province would be offering free health services, from dental to surgeries, this August and it would serve as the the highlight for this year’s founding anniversary, said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The islands of Camotes will serve as the pilot area this August 7 and August 8, wherein the provincial government will be working with state health insurance provider PhilHealth for the rollout.

The Capitol has also partnered with other health institutions including private hospitals and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

READ: Cebu governor Pam Baricuatro’s promise: Colorless leadership

On August 9 and 10, the caravan will be held at the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo in partnership with Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital, SuiGeneris Inc., and the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation.

In the following week, it will travel further north in Bantayan District Hospital on August 15 and 16.

The Capitol will then mount the next medical mission at the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao in partnership with Chong Hua Hospital and University of Cebu Medical Center on August 16 and August 17.

For the Cebu Provincial Hospital – Balamban, it will be on August 23 and August 24 with ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office.

The last stop will be the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Carcar, in partnership with Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, on August 30 and August 31.

READ: Marcos: More urgent care centers coming; all PH towns now have own doctor

This year’s budget for the Capitol’s Founding Anniversary, a month-long activity, is a drastic reduction compared to the previous years, mainly due to the absence of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

In 2024, the Pasigarbo, often dubbed as the “festival of festivals”, alone had cost the province P200 million.

This year’s budget for Pasigarbo will be realigned to other tourism initiatives and priorities under Baricuatro’s administration.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP