Big Bad Wolf Books Unleashes a Grand Welcome for Cebu Readers

Cebu, Philippines (July 25, 2025) – Cebu, are you ready to unleash your inner book beast? Big Bad Wolf Books made its long-awaited return to Cebu, kicking off its 2025 book sale with an opening celebration at the Atrium Area of GMall Cebu. Running from July 25 to August 4, from 10AM to 9PM daily, the world’s biggest book sale returns to the Queen City of the South with thousands of brand-new books and untamed discounts you’ll want to sink your teeth into.

Whether you’re hunting for that rare title, bonding with fellow readers, or just looking to spark a lifelong love of books, book it to the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale at GMall Cebu and experience the sale that’s turning pages—and lives—across the country.

Eager readers, loyal fans, and first-timers alike gathered early to welcome back the world’s biggest book sale and that unmistakable bookish joy that has defined every Big Bad Wolf experience for every sale. The book sale in Cebu also offers visitors a chance to help support The Sisters of Mary Schools through Big Bad Wolf’s Red Readerhood Program.

A Howl of Thanks from Red Readerhood Beneficiary

The event’s grand welcome featured heartfelt messages from Big Bad Wolf Books Co-Founder Jacqueline Ng, who shared her excitement about being back in Cebu and the company’s continued mission to make books more accessible to every Filipino through the Red Readerhood Program.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back to Cebu,” said Jacqueline Ng. “There’s a real love for reading here that we’ve felt every time we visit. The support from the

Cebuano community means so much to us. It’s this shared passion that fuels our mission to get books in the hands of those who need it and inspire a lifelong love for reading.”

Setting the tone for the day, Red Readerhood beneficiaries from The Sisters of Mary School, Boystown and Girlstown, took center stage in a powerful showcase of talent and gratitude. A moving choir performance by Boystown and a beautiful violin set by Girlstown students uplifted the event.

Additionally, Big Bad Wolf Books turned over 500 books to Gawad Kalinga, making another meaningful step in sharing the joy of reading with Filipino communities. Known for providing housing, improving access to learning, and nurturing hope through its programs, Gawad Kalinga embodies the same values of dignity and opportunity that drive the Red Readerhood Program.

Ley Almeda, Country Head of Big Bad Wolf Books Philippines, also expressed deep appreciation for the warm welcome from the Cebuano community, saying, “Working with The Sisters of Mary Schools through our Red Readerhood Program is an honor. When we see students perform like this, we’re reminded of exactly why we do what we do,” said Ley Almeda.

Through the Red Readerhood Program, Big Bad Wolf Books continues to empower underserved youth by donating books directly to partner schools. This year, every purchase and every donation helps young minds from The Sisters of Mary Schools to fall in love with the magic of reading.

Fierce Reader Discounts and Savings for School Wolfies

The 2025 Big Bad Wolf Cebu Book Sale comes fully loaded with tiered promos that make it easier than ever to grow your book den. Spend ₱2,000 and instantly slash ₱200 off your total. Go beast mode with a ₱5,000 book haul and enjoy a ₱500 discount at checkout.

Schools and libraries also get a 10% discount on English titles for purchases of ₱30,000 or more, perfect for stocking up classroom shelves. What about students? Just flash your valid student ID and enjoy an automatic 5% discount, no minimum spend required. Plus, Big Bad Wolf Books is cooking up a special promo just for readers from nearby provinces, so keep your eye on their social media pages to know more.

Hunt Books, Find Joy, Join the Pack

Whether you’re hunting for that rare title, bonding with fellow readers, or just looking to spark a lifelong love of books, book it to the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale at GMall Cebu and experience the sale that’s turning pages—and lives—across the country. The Big Bad Wolf Cebu Book Sale runs from July 25 to August 4 at the Atrium of GMall of Cebu, open daily from 10AM to 9PM.

For more information regarding Big Bad Wolf’s current and upcoming Book Sales, you can visit their website or check out their social media accounts (Facebook | Instagram).