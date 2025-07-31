Japan’s oldest person dies at 114
TOKYO – Japan’s oldest person, Miyoko Hiroyasu, died Tuesday at the age of 114, sources including the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry have said.
Hiroyasu, from the city of Nakatsu in the southwestern prefecture of Oita, was born in January 1911.
She became the oldest living person in Japan in May this year, following the death of another 114-year-old woman from the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.
The cause of Hiroyasu’s death has not been disclosed.
Shigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old resident of Yamatokoriyama, a city in the western prefecture of Nara, is now the oldest living person in the country.
She was born in May 1911. (Jiji Press)
