The Eraserheads to Perform “Get This Love Thing Down” at Electric Fun Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines — OPM legends the Eraserheads are set to perform “Get This Love Thing Down” live at this year’s Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival, happening on October 18, 2025, at SMDC Festival Grounds.

The song is expected to be the major highlight of the band’s two-hour headlining set at the music fest

The song was teased during the closing credits of Eraserheads: Combo On The Run, the acclaimed 2025 film that opened in nearly 200 cinemas nationwide. The official Eheads documentary recently made history as the first Filipino film and the first music documentary to screen at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2025.

“I’m excited for our new and longtime fans to hear what we came up with,” shares Ely Buendia, the band’s frontman and principal songwriter. “We’ve each grown to different phases and explored different sounds, but this song reflects where we are now—emotionally, musically, and spiritually.”

Full-Length Eheads Set, Live Performance of Track

“Get This Love Thing Down” will be part of a two-hour headlining set by the Eraserheads, which is considered to be one of the major highlights of the festival’s maiden edition. Expect a full-length concert set filled with timeless hits, crowd favorites, deep cuts, and the first live performance of the song.

Exclusive Soundcheck Experience Access – Limited Slots

Adding to the excitement, PalawanPay SVIP and VIP ticket holders will gain access to the exclusive Soundcheck Experience, a rare opportunity to witness the band’s pre-show preparation, experience early venue entry, and secure premium viewing spots before the main show begins.

Tickets are available via PalawanPay and SM Tickets. Limited slots apply.

TICKET PRICES:

PALAWANPAY SVIP – ₱12,500

VIP – ₱10,500

Platinum – ₱8,500

Gold – ₱6,500

Silver – ₱3,500

Bronze – ₱1,500

Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival is presented by PalawanPay, with Solaire Resort Entertainment City as the Official Residence and SM Tickets as the Official Ticketing Partner.

Official Media Partners: 91.5 Win Radio, Business Mirror, Esquire Philippines, Manila Bulletin, Manila Concert Scene, The New Hue, Philippine Concerts, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Rappler, and Wish 107.5.

Brought to you by WEU Events Management Services and DVent Productions.