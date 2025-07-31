P36M contribution lapses: Archival defends employees over COA report

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s not about incompetence, but about a flawed system.

This was the response of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. after questions were raised over the effectiveness of city employees handling payroll and remittances following a Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged over P36 million in contribution lapses or unremitted employee benefits.

In an interview, Archival urged the public and city officials not to jump to conclusions or immediately fault the personnel involved.

“I would not say nga dili sila kamao (they are not capable),” the mayor said. “Ang ako lang natan-aw is the process. Naay mga tawo nga kamao, but the process is wrong — meaning to say, daghan kaayo nga mga backlog nga wala nasulod.”

READ:

Archival stressed that it would be unfair to single out employees without first examining the systemic issues contributing to the backlogs.

“It’s not easy to say right away nga dili kamao. Tan-awon nato ang process unsaon nato. Dugay naman ni sila. They’ve been there, but wala lang masulod ang [remittances] — murag nag ong-ong,” he added.

COA: Over P36M in unremitted funds

COA’s 2024 Annual Audit Report found that the Cebu City government failed to remit over P36 million in mandatory deductions to several national agencies. These are funds that cover health, housing, tax, and retirement benefits of City Hall workers.

Among the flagged amounts were:

P6 million in withheld taxes to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)

P4.3 million in PhilHealth contributions

P2.3 million in Pag-IBIG contributions and loans

P24 million in GSIS premiums and amortizations, with P14 million dating back to 2006

COA warned that the non-remittance may result in penalties, interest charges, and even the suspension of benefits for affected employees.

Council pushes for payroll reform

The findings prompted Councilor and Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales to deliver a privilege speech, calling for urgent personnel reforms in City Hall’s payroll and accounting offices.

Andales said the audit findings revealed a “concerning reality” and described the contribution lapses as a betrayal of public servants.

“These figures are not just numbers, they represent broken promises,” he said. “These may delay healthcare, suspend housing loans, freeze insurance coverage, and compromise retirement benefits for many of the city hall employees who have served with utmost dedication and integrity.”

He stressed that failing to act on the matter would further erode the trust of employees in their own government.

“Behind every unremitted peso is a public servant… who may now face delays in accessing medical treatment, securing a home, retiring with dignity,” Andales said.

The Council later approved a resolution urging the City Accounting Office and the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) to submit a complete report on the flagged amounts and provide a timeline for full compliance.

Systemic gaps

While the City Hall departments involved acknowledged the audit findings, they pointed to structural challenges, including outdated systems, dormant records, unmatched employee data, and staff limitations.

For instance, the HRDO said many delays were caused by difficulties in reconciling records of separated employees, especially job order workers whose accounts lacked full documentation.

The CAO, meanwhile, cited “timing differences” in remittance deadlines and large volumes of backlogged transactions.

COA’s recommendations

The Commission on Audit recommended that the city immediately reconcile dormant and unmatched records, expedite remittances, and hire additional staff focused on payroll and accounting operations to address these contribution lapses.

Failure to comply, COA warned, may result in penalties and delayed access to services for employees, outcomes the city cannot afford.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP