Inaugural Sugbu Football Fest draws massive attendance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 150 football teams are set to take the centerstage in the first-ever Sugbu Football Fest happening this weekend, August 2–3, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Initially capped at 100 teams, the festival has surpassed expectations, drawing clubs and squads from across the region as far as Negros, Bohol, and around Cebu island.

The event is organized by the Sugbu Calidad Football Club, one of Cebu’s rising grassroots football organizations.

“Participants can expect a vibrant, fun, and community-driven event centered on football,” said, John Michael Chik, the president of Sugbu Calidad FC. “We’ll have an energetic host to keep the crowd engaged throughout the festival.”

The Sugbu Football Fest will feature 10 categories: Under-6, Under-8, and Under-10 for both boys and girls; Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 for both boys and girls; and three senior divisions—Men’s Open, Ladies’ Open, and Inter-Company.

Winners in each category will receive trophies and medals, while individual honors, including Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Best Midfielder, and Best Defender, will also be awarded.

Beyond the matches, the event promises a festive atmosphere with food trucks, beverage kiosks, and football merchandise booths surrounding the venue.

Founded in Cebu, Sugbu Calidad FC has earned recognition for its strong performances in both local and national tournaments. Through the Sugbu Football Fest, the club expands its mission of developing young talent and fostering a strong football community.

“On behalf of the organizing committee, we sincerely thank everyone who’s become part of this year’s Sugbu Football Fest,” said Chik. “Your energy, enthusiasm, and support will turn this event into a true celebration of football, teamwork, and community.”

They also expressed gratitude to sponsors and supporters whose contributions helped bring the two-day festival to life.

“To our generous sponsors, thank you. Your support from equipment and logistics to hospitality and prizes, made this event possible. And to all our players and families, we appreciate your passion. Whether you play to win or simply for the love of the game, you help create an unforgettable football experience,” Chik concluded. /csl

