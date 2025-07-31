Carpio, Monsod: SC got facts wrong in Duterte impeachment case

MANILA, Philippines—Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio on Wednesday called on the Supreme Court to revisit what he described as a “basic” and “fundamental” error in its unanimous ruling that struck down the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte—an error, he said, centered on the timeline of congressional proceedings.

At a media forum in Manila, Carpio pointed out that the Supreme Court’s July 25 decision failed to acknowledge that the House of Representatives had already approved the fourth impeachment complaint before it adjourned on February 5, 2025.

“That’s a very basic error there, and I think it deserves to be reconsidered by the Supreme Court,” said Carpio, who served on the high court for nearly two decades.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the complaint violated the one-year bar rule under Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution. It said the earlier three impeachment complaints filed in December 2024 were “deemed dismissed” when Congress adjourned on February 5, triggering a one-year prohibition on initiating any further impeachment proceedings against the same official.

But Carpio maintained that the final complaint—initiated by one-third of the House and transmitted to the Senate the same day—had already been approved hours before adjournment.

"They approved it at 3:37 p.m. It reached the Senate at 4:57 p.m. And the House adjourned at 7:15 p.m.," Carpio said.

“The court said that upon adjournment, the one-year bar took effect. So it did not affect the fourth complaint, because it was already approved before that,” he explained.

He added that the Court appeared to rely on a news report and not official records when it said the House never approved the complaint.

“It’s there in the journal,” Carpio said. “The court could have easily asked: ‘Did you approve it?’ It was even unanimous. There was a motion, there was no objection, and the required one-third voted for it.”

‘Strengthened’ complaint

The high court’s ruling acknowledged that the first three complaints, filed by private individuals, had been archived. It also said the fourth complaint, although transmitted on the same day, was therefore barred.

But Carpio countered this, saying the House plenary had already approved the fourth complaint before it moved to archive the first three.

“After the fourth complaint was voted by the plenary to be sent to the Senate, the House plenary archived the first three complaints,” he said.

Carpio also stressed that the final complaint was not a separate or competing initiative, but rather a consolidation and enhancement of the earlier ones.

He said it included stronger allegations and additional attachments, with the same lawmakers who endorsed the earlier complaints joining the effort to endorse the fourth.

“So even those who endorsed the first three complaints joined in endorsing the fourth,” he said. “It substituted and strengthened the grounds. So how can you say there’s a conflict?”

Under House rules, a complaint endorsed by at least one-third of all members may be filed directly with the Secretary General, which, Carpio said, was done on the tenth session day, just before the plenary vote.

“They were very conscious of the tenth session day,” he said. “It took time to put the complaint together. They complied.”

Session days, not calendar days

Constitutional Commission Commissioner Christian Monsod likewise underscored that the Court had correctly defined “session days” as distinct from calendar days, helping explain why the February 5 filing still fell within constitutional bounds.

“The decision of the court accepted that definition—that, for example, three days of hearings may only be counted as one session day,” he said.

“That’s why people are asking why it reached February 3 to 5, it’s because of the session day interpretation,” he added.

But Monsod also reiterated that the House had the power to weigh and consolidate complaints and said the process was followed.

SC process under scrutiny

Carpio and Monsod also commented on how the high court handled the case in the days leading up to its decision.

After months of silence, the Supreme Court on July 8 ordered both houses of Congress to respond to constitutional questions on the impeachment. The House complied on July 21. Then came a three-day court shutdown due to heavy flooding caused by a series of heavy rains from July 22 to 24.

Still, on July 25, a Friday, the Court convened a special en banc session and released a 97-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen. It struck down the complaint on the grounds of both the one-year bar rule and the Vice President’s right to due process.

Carpio questioned the lack of oral arguments, which are traditionally called in high-stakes constitutional cases.

“The better practice would be to call for oral argument,” Carpio said. “It’s not mandatory. But to have an overall appreciation of what happened, you have to call one.”

He said the Court could have used that forum to clarify a critical point: whether the House had indeed approved the fourth complaint.

“They didn’t ask that in the interrogatories. They just assumed, based on a newspaper report, that it was never taken up. But it’s basic,” Carpio said.

While acknowledging the Court had the prerogative to proceed without oral arguments, Carpio added: “The court will lose credibility if they say there was no approval by the plenary when in fact there was—and it’s in the records.”

