Mandaue City eyes participation in P20 rice program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government has expressed interest in joining the national government’s P20-per-kilo rice program, which aims to make affordable rice accessible to more Filipinos.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said Mandaue is supportive of the initiative and open to participating, but clarified that there has been no formal coordination yet between the city and the concerned national agencies.

“We also just heard about it from the President’s pronouncements,” Malig-on said. “There’s no concrete movement or guidelines yet on when or how the city can take part.”

He said the city government will seek recommendations and review the mechanics of the program, including how it will be implemented and who qualifies as beneficiaries.

“The mayor believes this can really help a lot of people, especially with the lower cost of rice. Maybe not everyone can avail of it, but many will benefit,” Malig-on added.

He emphasized that while the city supports the program in principle, it still needs to understand the process and requirements.

“We’re not sure if this needs approval from the Sangguniang Panlungsod or who in the city should be authorized to sign. But as a concept, it’s a good program,” he said.

During his State of the Nation Address on July 28, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the P20-per-kilo rice initiative, saying it can be done without hurting farmers’ income.

He said subsidized rice is now available in 123 locations nationwide, including 88 Kadiwa centers and other government outlets. Areas already implementing the program include Cebu, Pangasinan, Bacolod City, Siquijor, and Davao del Sur.

The President also announced that P113 billion will be allocated to support the Department of Agriculture’s programs. Which will go toward expanding the Kadiwa network in partnership with local government units.

The P20-per-kilo rice program was initially launched on May 1 in select Visayas provinces identified as high-priority areas. The National Food Authority (NFA) supplies the rice using its buffer stock, sourced by purchasing palay from local farmers.

Under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, NFA sells rice to the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI), which then distributes it to participating LGUs for sale to the public at the subsidized rate. /csl

