Cebu Greats brace for grueling August in MPBL Season 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are preparing for a packed August schedule as they aim for a fruitful month in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 25.

Currently sitting at No. 25 in the standings with a 5-15 record, the Greats are scheduled to play six games in August, facing a mix of formidable and beatable opponents.

Led by head coach Junthy Valenzuela, Cebu is coming off a tough 80-66 loss to the Ilagan City Cowboys on July 17. Before that, they gave Cebuano fans a glimmer of hope with a 76-63 win over the Imus Braderhood.

Cebu’s first test of the month will be against the No. 10-ranked GenSan Warriors (13-7) on Saturday, August 2, at the Calasiao Sports Complex.

On August 7, they’ll face the Marikina Shoemasters (4-16), who are ranked 26th, at the Cuneta Astrodome. That will be followed by a winnable match against No. 20 Pasig City (8-12) on August 12 at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

The Greats will then take on the league’s cellar-dweller, Bulacan Kuyas (3-18), ranked 27th, on August 16 at the Quezon Convention Center.

After a week’s rest, Cebu returns to action on August 23 against the Valenzuela City Magic (5-17), currently ranked 23rd. That game will also be held at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

Cebu’s toughest challenge of the month will come on August 28 when they face the No. 5-ranked Zamboanga Sikat (15-6) at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Greats will continue to rely on their veteran core: JR Quiñahan, Jun Manzo, Mac Tallo, Lean Martel, Mark Meneses, and Jan Jamon. Tallo is also currently suiting up for the Manila Melmac 3×3 squad, representing the Philippines in the FIBA 3×3 Challenger in Indonesia.

