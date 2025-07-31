Cebu’s Franklin Ferdie Yee to represent PH in 2025 World Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From local races to representing the country on a global stage, Cebuano duathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee is proving that grit and perseverance can carry an athlete far.

The 23-year-old standout from the University of San Carlos is set to compete in the 2025 World Games, scheduled from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu, China. It serves a major milestone in a career that began not too long ago.

Yee started as a long-distance runner under the guidance of veteran coach Arvin Loberanis. With years of hard work and discipline, he has since transitioned into multisport competition and is now a full-fledged member of the Philippine national team.

READ:

His breakthrough came earlier this year at the Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain, where he finished fifth overall. That performance earned him a coveted slot in the World Games, marking only his second international appearance, and his biggest yet.

But his path to Chengdu hasn’t been smooth. Just last year, Yee was involved in a road accident while biking, an incident that could have derailed his progress. Instead, he bounced back stronger, winning several national races including the Dumaguete Triathlon and placing third overall in the Ironman 70.3 Davao.

His debut with the national team last February already made headlines with his top-five finish in Bahrain. Now, Franklin Ferdie Yee carries not just his dreams, but the hopes of a country as he gears up to face the world’s best.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP