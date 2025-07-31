‘Walang Gutom Program’ launches in Cebu City to fight hunger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No more hungry families in Cebu City.

This was the promise of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Visayas as it officially launched its newest flagship initiative, the Walang Gutom Program, on Thursday, July 31, at Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City.

The rollout was made possible through a multi-agency partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), National Food Authority (NFA), and Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI).

Ledie Mariz Tan, regional program coordinator of DSWD-7, said the program aims to reduce involuntary hunger and malnutrition among low-income and food-poor households.

It is based on the Department of Health’s Pinggang Pinoy model, which promotes balanced meals using the “go, grow, and glow” food groups.

At the center of the program is its Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, the agency’s most digitalized intervention yet.

Each eligible household is given P3,000 worth of food credits monthly, which they can use to purchase healthy food packages from accredited small and medium-sized retailers.

“This is like a grocery system,” Tan said. “Beneficiaries will simply scan their unique QR-coded card at the retailer’s POS terminal to redeem their food packages. No cash is handed out, ensuring that the credits go directly to food needs.”

Retailers include local Kadiwa stores endorsed by local government units, as part of a “whole-of-nation effort” that not only feeds families but also boosts demand for produce from local farmers and supports small businesses.

So far, 300,000 families nationwide have been enrolled under the Walang Gutom program, including 32,445 in Central Visayas and 87 in Cebu City.

During the launch, 52 families completed the program’s first food redemption walkthrough, facilitated by Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative as the featured retailer.

Tan said the beneficiaries were identified through national surveys by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN), focusing on areas with high rates of stunting, malnutrition, and wasting.

Final validation was done by the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS) through house-to-house visits under the Listahanan database.

“Gabalay-balay gyud, ga-assess nga mga pobre gyud ning mga tawhana,” she added. “We made sure the families identified are truly food-poor.”

As part of their compliance, beneficiaries must attend nutrition education classes taught by Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), who are given honoraria to deliver 12 modules on food safety, preparation, and proper diet.

“This is not just about feeding families,” DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

“We’re molding behavior and mindsets about nutrition while preparing beneficiaries for productivity skills training through partnerships with TESDA and DOLE. Our goal is for them to eventually find jobs and no longer depend on the program. Busog na sila,” she added.

The Walang Gutom Program is a three-year intervention, with each household entitled to 36 redemption cycles.

The government targets to reach 750,000 families by 2028, aligned with the global goal of achieving Zero Hunger under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed an executive order institutionalizing the program as a key strategy in the administration’s broader agenda for food security.

For beneficiaries like 57-year-old Isabel Gimarino, the program is already life-changing.

“Dako gyung tabang. Makatabang gyud ang programa ug hinaot unta mas daghan pa ang matabangan ani,” she said.

