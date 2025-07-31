Bayfront Hotel Cebu unveils exclusive travel deals at World Travel Expo 2025

Cebu has a way of drawing you in—the sunlit mornings by the shore, the bustling city life, the smell of good food that lingers in the air. And this August, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is bringing all that closer to you at the World Travel Expo 2025, happening on August 15–17, 2025, at Ayala Center Cebu (near Anta & Guess).

Think of it as the start of your next great getaway—a chance to book your dream city escape, plan that long-overdue family trip, or simply treat yourself to a stay that’s all about comfort and connection. At Booth A31, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is serving up exclusive travel deals designed to make your stay in the Queen City of the South effortless and unforgettable.

Exclusive World Travel Expo 2025 Deals:

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation

Superior Room – Php 2,800/night with breakfast for two (from Php 5,100)

Valid for stays until June 30, 2026

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site

Classic Room – Php 2,500/night with breakfast for two (from Php 4,800)

Valid for stays until June 30, 2026

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Weekend Lunch/Dinner Buffet

Php 588 per person (from Php 649)

Valid until November 30, 2025

This is more than just a booth—it’s a chance to visualize your next Cebu staycation, chat with the Bayfront team, and grab deals that give you more for less. Whether it’s waking up to a hearty breakfast before exploring the city, enjoying a cozy room in a prime location, or indulging in Caja Kitchen Cebu’s weekend buffet with friends and family, Bayfront Hotel Cebu has lined up offers that bring comfort, convenience, and value together.

Mark your calendars, gather your travel buddies, and make your way to World Travel Expo 2025 at Ayala Center Cebu. Drop by Booth A31 and let Bayfront Hotel Cebu help you plan a trip worth remembering without the hefty price tag.