August 2025 holidays: Ninoy Aquino Day, National Heroes Day

Two holidays are coming up in August 2025: Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21 (special non-working) and National Heroes Day on August 25 (regular holiday), as declared under Proclamation No. 727 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The first holiday for the upcoming month will be Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21, Thursday, commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the senator’s assassination Ninoy Aquino Day is a special non-working holiday.

The second holiday for the month will be National Heroes Day on August 25, Monday, celebrating “the bravery of not one, not a few, but all Filipino heroes who have braved death or persecution for home, nation, justice, and freedom.”

National Heroes Day is a regular holiday.

The two holidays were declared by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 727 signed on October 30, 2024. /mr

