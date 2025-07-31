Mabuhay Tower IT Park makes history as first Cebuano developer to earn EDGE Certification

In a landmark achievement for local real estate, The BE Group of Companies proudly announced a major sustainability milestone: Mabuhay Tower IT Park has officially been awarded the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Certification, making it the first Cebuano developer to receive the globally recognized green building distinction.

As part of the BE Group of Companies, Mabuhay Tower’s recognition marks a meaningful step in the organization’s ongoing journey toward environmental responsibility and smarter, greener building practices.

EDGE, developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is a leading global certification system that encourages the construction of resource-efficient buildings. To qualify, developments must demonstrate measurable reductions in energy use, water consumption, and embodied energy in materials, ensuring both environmental benefits and long-term operational efficiency.

Mabuhay Tower IT Park achieved impressive results:

22% reduction in energy usage

53% reduction in water consumption

89% reduction in embodied energy in materials

This milestone is not just a badge of honor. It's a bold statement about what's possible when local vision meets global standards.

This certification follows the earlier success of Mabuhay Tower Cebu Business Park’s transition to solar energy and reflects the BE Group’s broader commitment to responsible, forward-thinking development. The EDGE award represents a tangible outcome of years of strategic planning, design innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Mabuhay Tower’s achievement is especially notable because it proves that a homegrown Cebuano developer can lead in sustainability, not just follow. As the first Cebuano developer to receive this international recognition, BE Group is paving the way for other local players to take up the challenge and redefine success in commercial real estate.

More than just green credentials, this EDGE certification reflects BE Group’s deeper philosophy. Through its campaign “BE the Spark,” the company aims to ignite long-term sustainable practices within its organization and across its network of partners and stakeholders.