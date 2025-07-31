4 senators sign resolution appealing SC ruling on Sara Duterte case

MANILA, Philippines— A reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s decision — which declared the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional — is being sought in a resolution being routed among senators.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said he and three other senators have so far signed the draft resolution. The three others are Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and Sens. Bam Aquino and Risa Hontiveros.

“It is the Senate’s position that a reconsideration by the Supreme Court of its ruling would reconcile the constitutional provisions on the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review, the House of Representatives’ power to initiate impeachment complaints, and the Senate’s power to try and decide impeachment cases,” a two-page draft resolution read.

“This would ensure that all powers are given proper effect, consistent with the entrenched principle of constitutional construction established in Civil Liberties Union vs. the Executive Secretary, which states that one constitutional provision should not negate the other,” it added.

The draft cited the opinion of former Supreme Court Associate Justice Adolfo S. Azuna that while the 97-page decision of the court in Duterte’s case “may be legally correct, it strikes him as ‘grossly unfair’ because ‘it rules the Articles of Impeachment adopted by the House of Representatives as violating the only one complaint within one year rule by crafting a new definition of what constitutes being ‘initiate’ and applying it to a complaint adopted in reliance on its previous and then prevailing definition.”

In the impeachment case of then Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., the draft resolution noted that the high tribunal defined initiating an impeachment complaint as putting it in the order of business and referring it to a proper committee.

This was not done to the three earlier complaints filed against Duterte, the draft pointed out.

The three impeachment complaints were filed in the House of Representatives by various groups on December 2, 4 and 19, 2024, while the fourth complaint was lodged through a resolution signed by more than one-third of House members on February 5.

The fourth complaint was the one transmitted to the Senate for trial.

“The new definition, as applied in the aforementioned decision, now encompasses a situation where the complaints were not referred to a committee, and after the lapse of the time to do so, archived and thus, the Supreme Court said, ‘effectively dismissed,’” the draft continued.

However, Azuna argued that applying this new definition retrospectively to the fourth complaint “would be unfair” as it was adopted in good faith and in direct compliance with the Supreme Court’s then-prevailing definition.

“Justice Azuna respectfully urged the Supreme Court to issue a supplemental resolution and apply the “Doctrine of Operative Facts,” which dictates that the actions taken and things done in reliance on a former and then-prevailing definition (or in the absence of one) should be treated as valid,” the draft resolution read.

“Without prejudice to other serious criticisms leveled against the decision by legal luminaries and constitutionalists, the prospective application of the new definition as suggested by Justice Azuna would ensure that the new rule applies only to future cases and that upholding the Doctrine of Operative Facts in this instance would serve ‘the people’s unwavering demand for accountability’ and the trial in the Senate can still, and finally, proceed forthwith;” it further said.

The signatories then urged the Senate through the resolution to express its “profound sense that the Supreme Court consider the application of the Fairness Principle and the Doctrine of Operative Facts in the context of the impeachment proceedings, to ensure that actions taken in reliance on previously established legal definitions are recognized as valid, and that any new interpretations are applied prospectively.”

