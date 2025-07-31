Mandaue tightens attendance monitoring with biometric system

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has begun implementing biometric attendance for all city government employees, including Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) workers, as part of ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and accountability in public service.

Employees from the Sangguniang Panlungsod lined up for registration on Thursday, July 31.

The biometric registration complies with a memorandum issued by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, reinforcing the importance of punctuality and regular attendance.

The memorandum also mandates the daily submission of attendance records to the Human Resources and Management Office (HRMO). The biometric system is expected to eventually replace the manual Daily Time Record (DTR), which is still being used in some offices.

Employees have also been instructed to wear their official identification cards at all times during duty hours to ensure proper identification when dealing with the public.

According to City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the mayor wants to ensure that personnel are present in their offices during working hours to respond to constituents and improve service delivery to the public.

“Gusto sa mayor nga kung naay constituent nga motransact, naa gyud didto ang dapat motubag. Dili puwede nga wala sa opisina tungod kay naa sa unauthorized nga lakaw,” Malig-on said.

(The mayor wants to make sure that when a constituent transacts, the responsible employee is really there to respond. They shouldn’t be out of the office on unauthorized errands.)

He added that these changes are part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency and reliability of services at City Hall.

“Ang transacting public nag-expect nga naa gyud ang mga empleyado sa ilang mga opisina. Mao na ang nakasaad sa atong charter,” he noted.

(The transacting public expects employees to be in their offices. That’s what is stated in our charter.)

Meanwhile, the city is also transitioning JO and COS employees to an ATM-based salary system, similar to that of regular employees, to replace the current manual process which has caused delays in salary release.

Under the new system, salaries will be deposited directly into each employee’s bank account. JO and COS workers are required to open bank accounts to comply with the new setup.

Earlier, the city also introduced a voucher system that allows payroll processing for employees with complete documentation, while only those with problematic records will be held back. These employees will still receive their salaries, but with a delay. This aims to prevent payroll delays for the entire group.

Malig-on noted improvements in salary release, saying that the payroll for June 15 to 30 was signed two weeks ago, compared to previous delays that lasted up to two months.

