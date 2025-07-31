Hontiveros: Kiko, Bam remain political allies despite joining Senate majority

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said she continues to regard Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino as political allies, even after their decision to join the Senate majority bloc.

“We and our parties are still allies. On issues where our opinions align, there is still a possibility to work together, even here in the Senate,” Hontiveros said in a mix of Filipino and English during a press briefing on July 31.

“From our united five-member minority, there is a possibility that we can invite other colleagues to work with us — including the two of them,” she added in straight Filipino.

She also affirmed that her work within the Senate minority will remain aligned with the broader opposition movement, both inside and outside the chamber.

“I still consider them as allies. And my priority, from within the united minority, is to continue working to strengthen the opposition outside the Senate. I expect that my fellow minority members — and our allies outside Congress — will share this goal,” she said mostly in Filipino.

Hontiveros concluded her remarks by emphasizing that there remains room for cooperation on shared advocacies, despite recent changes in the Senate’s political alignments. Andrei Sabinay, Inquirer.net trainee

