DOT eyes Indian market to counter drop in Chinese tourist arrivals

MANILA, Philippines—Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said on Thursday that the Department of Tourism (DOT) is exploring new markets like India to boost tourist arrivals, as the number of visitors from China continues to decline.

During a press conference, Frasco addressed criticisms from lawmakers who called out the DOT for the country’s low tourist arrivals in the country, with the Philippines lagging behind other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Malaysia.

“Much news has been made of the Philippines not having met its target of 7.7 million international arrivals in 2024,” Frasco said. “

What we have to take into consideration is that contingent to that target was our target of 2 million Chinese [tourists] coming into the country.”

Frasco noted that due to geopolitical concerns and stricter visa requirements, the Philippines only received around 300,000 Chinese tourists last year, out of the 20 million total travelers from China that visited countries in Asia.

“We’re definitely landing behind as far as Chinese arrivals are concerned, and that is why, on the part of the DOT, apart from continuing to advocate for a liberalization of visa programs, without compromising national security, we are also advocating for the diversification of markets,” she said.

“[We have to] lessen our dependency on China and open up the Philippines to new markets, that include India, hence the visa-free policy for India, as well as the forthcoming flights from India to the Philippines,” Frasco added.

The DOT chief said that various delegations have already been sent to India in order to engage with the South Asian country’s tourism stakeholders. Joint promotions and independent campaigns will also be launched so that the Philippines’ presence will be felt across various Indian cities.

“Not only that, we continue our talks and negotiations with the aviation sector together with the Department of Transportation, and we’re very pleased that these discussions have resulted in the forthcoming flight from India to Manila, which I understand has already begun selling,” Frasco said.

“I’m excited for the influx of the Indian market into the Philippines and we will ensure, in partnership with the private sector and our stakeholders, that our destinations are ready for the Indian market,” she said.

Frasco added that the DOT aims to further open up the Philippines to European and Middle Eastern visitors as well, adding that efforts are also being made to promote the country in South Korea, Japan, Canada and the United States.

The DOT is also looking into other “emerging” markets for tourists, such as Australia, the United Kingdom and France, with Frasco noting the growth in tourist arrivals from these countries.

