Frasco decries budget cuts as lawmakers question drop in tourist arrivals

MANILA, Philippines — In response to criticisms from two lawmakers, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco called out Congress for slashing the agency’s branding campaign budget, even as the Philippines competes with other Asian countries that have “multimillion-dollar” marketing resources.

“Perhaps the wording that our good congressman should have used was not underperformed but underfunded. For the fact of the matter remains that Congress slashed the budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) by no less than 83 percent,” Frasco said in a briefing on Thursday.

Frasco specifically pointed out that the promotions funding of the DOT currently amounts to P100 million for this year, which is lower than the P200-million budget in 2024 and the P1.2-billion funding for 2023.

Despite the “measly funding,” Frasco stressed that the tourism industry contributed P3.86 trillion to the country’s economy, employing over 6.75 million Filipinos and indirectly providing jobs for nearly 10 million more, which she said constitutes a “return of over 1,900,000 percent from the 200 million that we were allocated.”

“[T]herefore, if we are to make commentaries on performance, we must examine the full plethora of facts,” the DOT chief said.

Frasco made the remarks after La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega V and Tingog party list Rep. Jude Acidre issued separate statements criticizing the DOT for the low number of tourist arrivals in the country last year.

The two lawmakers noted that the Philippines welcomed 5.95 million tourist arrivals in 2024, lagging behind other Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, which recorded 35.5 million tourist arrivals, and Malaysia with 25 million. It was also lower than the country’s tourist arrivals before the pandemic, with 8.26 million visitors entering the Philippines in 2019.

Ortega and Acidre also pointed out that the country’s earnings in 2024, which amounted to around P760 billion or $13 billion, are lower than the earnings of other Asian countries like Thailand with $39 billion, and Vietnam with $16 billion.

“These numbers tell a story. We are attracting fewer tourists, and those who do come are spending less,” Ortega had said. “That’s a red flag for millions of Filipino workers who depend on tourism, especially in the provinces.”

Frasco, however, argued: “Well, you get back what you give. Pre-pandemic, for one, since we’re talking about funding, pre-pandemic funding for tourism promotions was easily over a billion pesos. You cannot expect a full recovery to 100 percent by investing only P100 to P200 million and expect the same numbers.”

She also noted that she had already sought an “intervention” from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this year, asking for a P400-million budget infusion to the DOT in order to support its worldwide promotions efforts, which she hopes will “reintroduce” the Philippines to tourism markets all over the world.

Stressing that she does not take the criticisms from Ortega and Acidre personally, Frasco said the lawmakers’ statements were “a judgment on the service and sacrifice of tourism workers all over the nation,” adding “I strongly disagree that the tourism sector has not delivered, for it has. It has delivered returns to the nation, notwithstanding a very meager amount that was provided for tourism promotions, and so, perhaps, calm[ness] and circumspection really is needed at this time.” /mr

