Tourism infra projects: Gov’t earmarks P399 million in new grants

MANILA, Philippines – The national government is allocating PHP399 million in grants to fund tourism projects across 21 destinations nationwide, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Thursday.

The submission of proposals for the second cycle of the Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC), a program designed to empower local government units (LGUs) to propose and implement community-based tourism projects, was formally opened on July 31.

“The TCC, in its first cycle, has managed to empower local government units from all over the Philippines to propose community-based tourism infrastructure projects that will provide livelihood to their community-based tourism organizations,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a media briefing in Makati City.

“It is our sincere hope that by way of continuing this program, which has been very well received by our local government units (LGUs) all over the country, tourism development can truly be felt in the farthest corners of our country,” she added.

The TCC is funded by the agency’s infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

In April, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. awarded PHP255 million worth of grants to 15 LGUs that submitted the winning proposals.

In TCC Cycle 1, a total of 90 LGUs submitted at least 98 project proposals to the DOT.

In Luzon, the five winning LGUs are Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya for the Ambaguio Skyport – The 1st Local Paragliding “Airport Terminal” in the Philippines (1st place); Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro for the Pinagpalabag Lagusan sa Bakawan: A Mangrove Forest Park Development (2nd place); Bolinao, Pangasinan for the Legacy of the Sea Project: A Silaki Island Community-Based Tourism Project (3rd place); San Jose, Romblon for Eco-Tourism Park Socorro (4th place); and Oriental Mindoro for the Naujan Lake Wetlands Center (5th place).

In the Visayas, the five LGUs are Tubigon, Bohol for the Enchanted Ilijan Plug of Tubigon (1st place); Badian, Cebu for the Badian Toong Spring Nature Park (2nd place); Silago, Southern Leyte for the Silago Ridge to Reef Eco-Experience Project: Promoting Sustainability through Eco-Heritage Tourism (3rd place); Victorias City, Negros Occidental for Gawahon, A Birder’s Paradise: Haven for Sustainable and Inclusive Eco-Tourism (4th place); and Panay, Capiz for Panay: A Coastal Resource Experience (5th place).

In Mindanao, the five winners are Isabela City, Basilan for the Lampinigan SANDS: The Lampinigan Jetty Port and Leisure Development Project (1st place); Davao City, Davao del Sur for Panunod: A Way of Life, Inherited Preservation of the Unwavering Legacy of Cultural and Sustainable Tourism of the Davao City (2nd place); the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte for the Mangrove Boardwalk and Gallery (3rd place); Tagum City, Davao del Norte for Truly Tagum: Advancing the Benefits of an Enriched Heritage-Tourism Circuit (4th place); and San Agustin, Surigao del Sur for Tourist Catwalk at Gata to Bretania Mangrove Areas (5th place). (PNA)

