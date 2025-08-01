Habagat to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting Luzon and the Visayas will cause rains across these islands, the weather bureau said on Friday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the Ilocos Region, Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, and Zambales.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Mindanao will likewise experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thuderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail in extreme northern Luzon, as well as the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said the low-pressure area last tracked at 1,160 km. east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, still has a high potential of developing into cyclone in the next 24 hours. (PNA)

