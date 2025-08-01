DepEd clinic still in flooded basement as tourism office holds its space

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For over seven years, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Division Health and Nutrition Clinic in Cebu City has operated from a flooded basement, while the city’s tourism office occupies the very space that was meant for them.

Now, the Cebu City Local School Board (LSB) is formally demanding the return of the ground floor office at the DepEd compound in Barangay Zapatera, which is still being used by the Cebu City Tourism Commission despite a 2018 compromise agreement that already expired last year.

READ: Over 1,800 applied for healthcare positions in Cebu province

In Resolution No. 001-JUL2025, unanimously approved by LSB members and endorsed to the Cebu City Council, the board cited urgent health, safety, and operational concerns. These concerns followed the most recent flooding caused by a typhoon on July 16, which damaged vital clinic equipment and medical supplies.

“This is not just about office space. This is about the health and welfare of over 176,000 students and 7,000 teachers and staff,” said Dr. Nimfa Bongo, City Schools Division Superintendent and LSB co-chair.

The council noted this resolution during its regular session on July 29.

READ: Marcos: More urgent care centers to rise; every Ph town now has a doctor

The clinic, manned by 16 nurses, two dentists, a medical doctor, and support personnel, is responsible for managing school health programs and implementing DepEd’s national nutrition and medical services across 129 public schools in the city.

But it has been confined to a basement workspace prone to yearly flooding since the annex building’s ground floor was turned over to the Tourism Commission in 2018.

According to the LSB, the takeover was initiated under the then City Councilor Joy Pesquera, despite the DepEd Division Office’s objections. A compromise agreement allowed the tourism office to occupy the space for five years, but that deal expired in November 2024.

No move-out has taken place since.

What is more important?

“Unsa may mas importante? Ang tourism office or atong mga teachers? To me it is very basic,” said Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who chairs the Council’s Committee on Education, during a recent site inspection following the flood.

(What is more important? The tourism office or our teachers? To me it is very basic.)

The vice mayor, who led the push for the LSB resolution, emphasized the need to prioritize education over administrative turf wars. Osmeña revealed that the clinic’s original office was constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and was always intended for DepEd use.

When DPWH vacated, DepEd occupied the space. But years later, the Tourism Commission moved in, displacing the clinic.

“Now this gets flooded,” Osmeña said, pointing to the soaked basement. “What’s more important—the tourism office or the help of our public school teachers?”

He proposed either flood-proofing the building through drainage, diking, and wall sealing, or finding an alternative space for the Tourism Office, noting that tourism programs, while valuable, “do not help the poor.”

The LSB resolution now formally requests the Tourism Commission to vacate the ground floor office at the DepEd Zapatera compound within this year, and return it to its original user, the Division of Health and Nutrition Clinic.

In a separate interview, former Councilor Joy Young, who served for years as the City Council’s Education Committee chair and now works as a private consultant, backed the call for turnover.

Young recounted that the clinic had initially been housed on the third floor, then moved to the basement during construction of the annex, with the intention of eventually occupying the new ground-floor space.

“Muingon man gud sila nga city property. But this is an education compound,” Young said, pointing out that while the city owns the property, it was specifically intended for DepEd use.

(They said that this is city property. But this is an education compound.)

Young said he would defer to Osmeña’s discretion on setting a timeline for vacating the office, but stressed that it was time to resolve the matter in favor of public school personnel.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP