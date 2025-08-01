1,000-year-old mummy uncovered by gas workers in Peru

By: Agence France Presse August 01,2025 - 08:04 AM

LIMA, Peru — A crew of workers accidentally discovered a mummy more than 1,000 years old while installing gas pipes in Peru’s capital Lima, their employer and archaeologists said Thursday.

The mummy was found last week in a tomb underneath a street north of Lima, said archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde.

READ: Gwen’s plea to bearers of stolen church artifacts: Just return them

The mummy was covered in a shroud in a seated position, arms and legs bent.

Pottery was also found in the tomb which was dated to the pre-Inca Chancay civilization that lived around the Lima region between the 11th and 15th centuries.

READ: Archaeologists in Peru find 3,000 year-old mummy in Lima

It was believed to be part of a large, ancient cemetery.

Lima, a city with over 10 million inhabitants, also houses more than 500 archaeological sites.

Gas company Calidda has reported more than 2,200 chance archaeological discoveries since 2004.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP