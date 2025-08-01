Cebu town: Suspected thief caught inside house, trespass rap readied

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 45-year-old man, will have to face a trespassing complaint on top of his theft case, after a house owner chanced upon him inside his home in Liloan town in northern Cebu on Thursday, July 31.

The man was identified as a certain Arvin of Sibonga town in southern Cebu but was temporarily staying in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City.

This was according to a report from the Liloan Police Station.

The report said that the owner of the house chanced upon Arvin inside his house and managed to subdue the latter.

The owner made a citizen’s arrest and called the police. When police arrived, the owner turned Arvin over to them.

Police, who did a background check on the suspect, said in the report that Arvin had an arrest warrant for a theft case.

They also found out that the suspect was previously arrested for theft in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, but he was released after the victim did not pursue a case against him.

Police were also verifying reports of the suspect being linked to theft and swindling cases in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

In the Liloan arrest, Arvin would only be charged with trespassing because when he was caught inside the house, he had not taken any belongings at that time.

Arvin was detained at the Liloan Police Station pending the filing of trespassing charge and for the theft case he was facing.

According to the Revised Penal Code, Article 280, if found guilty of simple trespassing to a dwelling, the penalty is aresto mayor, which translates to imprisonment of one month and one day to six months.

Liloan is a first income class municipality in the province of Cebu, which is estimated to be 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

